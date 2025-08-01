Waffle House 101: 10 Rules To Learn Before You Go

Waffle House is many things. It's a breakfast spot, a lunch joint, and a dinner restaurant. It's looked down on by some, revered by others, and a Southern restaurant that Anthony Bourdain loved. Many people turn to the restaurant for hangover cures or munchies solutions. That certainly makes sense, given the levels of salt and grease present at the 24/7 diner. Don't pigeonhole it, though — Waffle House has healthy items, if you look for them.

One thing that's certain is that Waffle House is an institution. Just about everybody can get excited about a cup of coffee accompanied by a plate of hashbrowns and eggs. The fact that Waffle House never closes means that you may run into some drunks in the wee small hours, sure, but it also means that nurses, truckers, and anyone else who works different shifts than the average 9-5 can get a plate at a place where the prices are reasonable enough for families to enjoy a meal out. Having something for everyone is definitely a way to achieve the status of an institution. Of course, every institution has rules, written and unwritten. Here are some things you'll want to know before you visit a Waffle House.