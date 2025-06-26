10 Southern Food Spots That Anthony Bourdain Swore By

A cooking show should teach you about food. A travel show should convince you to visit a place. Anthony Bourdain's television and writing career managed to accomplish both, and so much more, too. Bourdain loved to showcase aspects of a place you might not otherwise see, eschewing touristy spots and mainstream narratives. He had the chops to wine and dine with chefs on the absolute forefront of contemporary cuisine, it's true. He was arguably more at home, though, in a shack off the side of the road with a barbecue smoker. Or a dive bar where chefs snuck in Tupperware of foie gras. Even Bourdain's love for Popeyes is as much a part of his legend as being the executive chef at Les Halles.

Speaking of celebrating food, what's not to celebrate about Southern cuisine? Highlights, of course, include Southern barbecue and soul food. The South, however, offers a wealth of experiences, and Anthony Bourdain wanted to try it all. Even if it took him too long to venture into a Waffle House, we still trust his opinion when it comes to Southern food. We're putting these spots on our restaurant bucket list.