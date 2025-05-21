The 13 Best In-N-Out Secret Menu Items You Can Order, According To Customers

Any time you see a restaurant with a limited menu, it should be a sign that the establishment has mastered the art of whatever it's selling. In-N-Out's menu has mostly been unchanged since its founding in the middle of the 20th century. The chain sells cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes, and if you don't know about the secret menu? It might seem like a pretty boring fast food joint. Come on, though, we all know the real truth. In-N-Out might be as famous for its secret menu as it is for its regular menu.

Which secret menu items you should order, though, is not immediately obvious. Some of them have funny names, after all — just what does "animal style" or "Flying Dutchman" mean? Will they hurt? Hey, one In-N-Out secret menu trick even had to be banned. Don't worry, we're here to demystify all of that for you. Here's a countdown of the best In-N-Out secret menu items.