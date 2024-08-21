The Viral TikTok Candy Trend That's Caused Some Pretty Serious Burns

It's no secret that social media can be used as a force for good or ... well, not-so-good. There are plenty of viral TikTok videos that claim to be game-changing or introduce a fun new activity. Sometimes, it's both, and sometimes, it's great. The viral jalapeno dust trick made us wish we'd thought of it first, but not all trends are as helpful as grating frozen peppers over your meal. In fact, some trends are downright dangerous, and medical professionals warn about the hazards of one seemingly harmless TikTok trend that's sent multiple people to the hospital.

At a glance, the idea seems like it would be pretty fun. It's based on a traditional Chinese street food called Tanghulu, which is fruit served on a skewer and covered in a hard candy shell. If you're a fan of hard candy apples, the idea isn't dissimilar, but Tanghulu is typically made from things like strawberries, hawthorn berries, cherries, or pineapple. It's commonly served as a part of Chinese New Year celebrations, and it's been around since the Song Dynasty, which dates from 960 to 1279.

The TikTok video shares how easy it is to make Tanghulu at home, and it's done by dipping various fruits into melted sugar syrup. The problem is that the melted syrup is causing major burns, and medical experts are warning that they have seen multiple patients — adults and children — admitted to hospital with severe burns.