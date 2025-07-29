Why Costco's Kirkland Milk Takes Longer To Expire Compared To Other Brands

Milk is a staple ingredient with countless applications, from baking to gravies to sauces to cereals — some even enjoy a glass on its own. Practically everyone knows the frustration of finding expired milk in the refrigerator, but some Costco customers have noticed that their Kirkland Signature milk seems to last a few days longer than other brands. Why is that?

Costco's in-house milk brand most likely outlasts the competition due to the company's strict quality standards, some of which go above and beyond federal regulations. As elucidated in Costco's 2023 supplier guidelines, lead auditors serve no more than three years before the company rotates them out for fresh perspectives. But production facilities must also stay on their toes.

All of Kirkland's U.S. milk suppliers (both dairy farms and processing facilities) must pass at least one surprise inspection per year, and if the supplier is based in China, that minimum raises to two. Scoring 85% or less means re-inspection within two months. Not only that, but Costco also keeps a close eye on the water used for processing, and the milk itself faces 60 different microbial tests. Just one failure means the milk will never see store shelves.