Guinness Is Great But Here Are 5 Other Stouts You Should Try

Guinness might be your go-to Irish stout during a bar night out or on the weekend while gathering with friends, especially during St. Patrick's Day. However, it's not the only dark beer that enthusiasts boast as delicious. In fact, a few breweries around the world make stouts that are comparable in appearance, flavor, and body.

Knowing what a stout actually is can help you choose the best option from the huge variety available. This type of beer is an evolution of porter but it's stronger in flavor and heavier in body since it's mostly made from roasted barley. Irish stouts are on the dry side, so you're more likely to taste chocolate or coffee notes than hops or malty sweetness. Similar in flavor, English stouts have a slight bit of malty sweetness alongside hops and bitterness. As for American stouts, there isn't much of a standard flavor profile — they can have notes of chocolate, coffee, vanilla, fruit, chilies, and more.

If there's one thing you likely know about Guinness already, it's that it's the most popular Irish stout. That's not to say it's the only stout worth trying, though. To celebrate the underdog, we put together this list of exceptional brews that are just as good, and in some cases even better. Best of all, they can all be found in stores throughout the United States.