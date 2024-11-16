The Unexpected State That Drinks The Most Alcohol In The US
Alcohol consumption across the nation is common; the number of craft breweries in the U.S. alone is a staggering 9,900, not to mention the vineyards, wineries, and distilleries that extend from sea to shining sea. If you're wondering where your state ranks in alcohol consumption, there's a site called Wisevoter that lists the number of gallons consumed in each. It may surprise you that New Hampshire tops that list, given how small the state is. However, this makes a lot more sense when you learn that the residents of the Granite State are partaking in the most gallons of libations per capita; New Hampshire is drinking the most alcohol per person, not in terms of total amount.
Nonetheless, liquor can only be purchased in state-run stores — known as packies to locals — and you won't find the hard stuff at your local Stop & Shop if you live in New Hampshire. Beer and wine may be sold there, but if you're making margaritas, that will require a special trip.
The average number of gallons of booze consumed per capita in the U.S. is 34. Being the overachiever it is, New Hampshire tops that number with an average of 59½ gallons. There's a likely suspect for why this number is so high, and it has to do with taxes. New Hampshire does not charge sales tax on alcohol — or anything else for that matter.
Welcome to the booze malls of New Hampshire
Tax-free liquor stores attract visitors from other states, and some are even tourist destinations. Booze malls run by the government abound in the Granite State, with many folks coming from Massachusetts, where the stores are conveniently located right across the border. New Hampshire has been selling alcohol sans tax since Prohibition was repealed in 1933.
It's not just the hard liquor found at the packies that appeal to the citizens of New Hampshire. Residents enjoy tax-free wine and beer, too. If you take a road trip to New Hampshire, know that the state boasts more than 30 wineries and comes in the top five states for wine consumption. That's pretty impressive for a place of only 9,000 square miles. Beer is big in New Hampshire, with more than 70 breweries making suds.
We can't forget to mention the bottom of the list. The state with the lowest alcohol consumption probably won't surprise you. Utah, home of the Mormon church, which forbids drinking alcohol, came in at number 50. With nearly 70% of Utahns identifying as Mormons, it makes sense that it would come in as the lowest in the country.