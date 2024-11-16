The Unexpected State That Drinks The Most Alcohol In The US

Alcohol consumption across the nation is common; the number of craft breweries in the U.S. alone is a staggering 9,900, not to mention the vineyards, wineries, and distilleries that extend from sea to shining sea. If you're wondering where your state ranks in alcohol consumption, there's a site called Wisevoter that lists the number of gallons consumed in each. It may surprise you that New Hampshire tops that list, given how small the state is. However, this makes a lot more sense when you learn that the residents of the Granite State are partaking in the most gallons of libations per capita; New Hampshire is drinking the most alcohol per person, not in terms of total amount.

Nonetheless, liquor can only be purchased in state-run stores — known as packies to locals — and you won't find the hard stuff at your local Stop & Shop if you live in New Hampshire. Beer and wine may be sold there, but if you're making margaritas, that will require a special trip.

The average number of gallons of booze consumed per capita in the U.S. is 34. Being the overachiever it is, New Hampshire tops that number with an average of 59½ gallons. There's a likely suspect for why this number is so high, and it has to do with taxes. New Hampshire does not charge sales tax on alcohol — or anything else for that matter.