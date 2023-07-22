A Beginner's Guide To Stout

There are many types of beer in the world. Stout is not the most glamorous of them, nor the most popular. Yet this dark beer style has endured, surviving years of falling demand to ride the wave of a recent resurgence in popularity.

Of course, stout is always popular on St. Patrick's Day, when an estimated 13 million pints of Guinness, a beer company known for its stout, are drunk globally. But stout's recent revival took hold of the city of London for more than just this one holiday. During 2022, one out of every 10 beers poured in its pubs was stout, according to What's Brewing.

But being familiar with the popularity of stout, or Guinness in particular, is not everything there is to know about stout. Enjoyable as it is, Guinness does not define stout, much as Budweiser does not define lager, or Woodford Reserve bourbon. Instead of a singular beer, stout is defined by plurality; it contains a variety of flavors, textures, and aromas that all come together thanks to their shared history. It's a beer style that deserves closer inspection.