The Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pie We Ranked The Best Comes From A Familiar Celebrity Chef

Chicken pot pie is a popular comfort food thanks to its tasty pieces of chicken, flavorful mix of veggies, and flaky pie pastry. Baking a chicken pot pie from scratch can be quite a hassle, which is part of why frozen pot pies exist. And when we tested and ranked eight store-bought chicken pot pies, one of them stood head and shoulders above the rest.

World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has his own line of frozen dinners and snacks, aptly named By Chef Ramsay, and this collection features the chicken pot pie we ranked number one. According to our reviewer, the crusts on competing pies often came out dry, but Ramsay's crust took on a "cracker-like" consistency that was crisp yet sturdy.

What pulled it all together, though, was the gravy inside. Finely minced mushrooms provided a savory boost that put Ramsay's brand at the top of our list. This gravy nicely complemented the tender, juicy chicken inside, though our reviewer did note that the pie could have used more broth. If you're looking for this item in stores, it should be easy to find — Ramsay's frozen food line is a Walmart exclusive.