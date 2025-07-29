The Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pie We Ranked The Best Comes From A Familiar Celebrity Chef
Chicken pot pie is a popular comfort food thanks to its tasty pieces of chicken, flavorful mix of veggies, and flaky pie pastry. Baking a chicken pot pie from scratch can be quite a hassle, which is part of why frozen pot pies exist. And when we tested and ranked eight store-bought chicken pot pies, one of them stood head and shoulders above the rest.
World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has his own line of frozen dinners and snacks, aptly named By Chef Ramsay, and this collection features the chicken pot pie we ranked number one. According to our reviewer, the crusts on competing pies often came out dry, but Ramsay's crust took on a "cracker-like" consistency that was crisp yet sturdy.
What pulled it all together, though, was the gravy inside. Finely minced mushrooms provided a savory boost that put Ramsay's brand at the top of our list. This gravy nicely complemented the tender, juicy chicken inside, though our reviewer did note that the pie could have used more broth. If you're looking for this item in stores, it should be easy to find — Ramsay's frozen food line is a Walmart exclusive.
Improving chef Ramsay's store-bought chicken pot pie
Store-bought chicken pot pie is a quick, easy meal option, and according to our reviewer, By Chef Ramsay offers the best frozen pie on the market. But frozen is frozen, and on its own, this item might fall short of the fresh-baked alternative. Thankfully, there are some easy ways to improve store-bought chicken pot pie.
For a simple enhancement, try sprinkling freshly chopped herbs like rosemary and basil on top of your slice for an earthy freshness that will almost taste homemade. To boost the crispiness of the crust (while also cooking the pie faster), ditch the oven for an air fryer.
One of the biggest frozen food myths out there is that this kind of food is always salty. Unfortunately, Gordon Ramsay's pot pie does live up to this stereotype, offering 1,470 milligrams of sodium per pie. This won't reduce the actual sodium content, but if you find that your pie tastes too salty, try cutting it with a bit of lemon juice. This will pair exceptionally well with chopped herbs and brighten up the whole dish.