Gordon Ramsay's First-Ever Frozen Food Line Is Dropping At Walmart

Gordon Ramsay remains one of the biggest celebrity food stars ever and has dabbled in a large array of cooking endeavors since his start. From starring in iconic cooking shows like "Hell's Kitchen" to opening a line of restaurants to grabbing Michelin stars left and right, the chef boasts a long and illustrious career. By now you'd think that Chef Ramsay has done it all, but one thing he has yet to dip his toe into yet is the world of pre-packaged foods. Well, that's all changing now — Ramsay just announced his first-ever line of frozen food.

The new lineup of frozen meals is called the "By Chef Ramsay" collection and will be available exclusively at Walmart. Each dish is one of Ramsay's self-proclaimed favorite comfort meals, and every recipe has been perfected by Ramsay himself.

As the chef shared with People, each dish in the collection is meant to "represent a special part of [his] personal culinary journey." The dishes vary widely, from British classics to American comfort foods.