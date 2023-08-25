Gordon Ramsay's First-Ever Frozen Food Line Is Dropping At Walmart
Gordon Ramsay remains one of the biggest celebrity food stars ever and has dabbled in a large array of cooking endeavors since his start. From starring in iconic cooking shows like "Hell's Kitchen" to opening a line of restaurants to grabbing Michelin stars left and right, the chef boasts a long and illustrious career. By now you'd think that Chef Ramsay has done it all, but one thing he has yet to dip his toe into yet is the world of pre-packaged foods. Well, that's all changing now — Ramsay just announced his first-ever line of frozen food.
The new lineup of frozen meals is called the "By Chef Ramsay" collection and will be available exclusively at Walmart. Each dish is one of Ramsay's self-proclaimed favorite comfort meals, and every recipe has been perfected by Ramsay himself.
As the chef shared with People, each dish in the collection is meant to "represent a special part of [his] personal culinary journey." The dishes vary widely, from British classics to American comfort foods.
What's new in the freezer aisle
There will be eight different entrée choices featured in the "By Chef Ramsay" collection, and each will be ready to eat in a matter of minutes. To start, customers can choose to indulge in a few British classics, including shepherd's pie or a basket of fish and chips. Also on the menu are other comfort meals, including a four-cheese lasagna and a macaroni bake. (With mozzarella, ricotta, provolone and fontina, the dishes have a lot to offer for cheese lovers.)
Next up, there are mushroom risotto and chicken pot pie. Customers also have offerings of elegant dishes, such as lemon caper chicken and slow-roasted beef with potatoes.
If these dishes appeals to you, the By Chef Ramsay meals are available now in the freezer aisle at Walmart. As Gordon Ramsay said to People, "I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone."