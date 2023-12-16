11 Tricks For Making Frozen Pot Pies Taste Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The frozen pot pie has been feeding hungry bellies for over 70 years. Since its invention by the C. A. Swanson company in 1951, these frozen delights originally had just one filling flavor, chicken, but soon expanded to include other meats like beef, turkey, and vegetables. A huge part of frozen pot pies' appeal is their ability to turn a meal that's usually pretty arduous and time-consuming, involving making a dough from scratch and a separate filling, into something that requires little more effort than turning your oven on and popping your pie in. Additionally, these frozen meals are usually pretty affordable, with some personal pot pies costing little more than a buck each.

However, one drawback of frozen pot pies is that on the surface, they don't seem that customizable. Because their filling is encased in a sealed pastry, it can be hard to tweak them to your specifications, and this can leave you with a pie that's, for want of a better word, tasteless. This tastelessness can also extend to their pastry, which can be difficult to alter in any way. Thankfully, though, there are loads of small tweaks you can make to frozen pot pies that'll improve them, and most of them take barely effort at all. ‌