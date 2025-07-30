What's The Best Liquid For Canning Meat?
Canned meat is one of those "don't knock it until you try it" kind of things. There are a lot of great canned meats out there to stock up on, like tuna, roast beef spread, or even some classic Spam. But with the proper tools and techniques, you can also can your own meat at home. Canning liquids vary depending on the meat, and it's ultimately a matter of preference, but we argue that one option is the best.
Many home canners prefer using broth to can meat because it adds more flavor than alternatives like plain filtered water. If you choose the correct broth, it will also enhance the meat's natural flavors, much like using beef broth for a rich beef stew or chicken broth for lighter proteins.
Tomato juice is another common choice best suited for game meats, especially venison. The strong tomato flavor can smother other meats, but it does mask some of that gamey taste. Its high acidity can also help tenderize tough meat during storage better than broth.
The problem with using meat drippings in canning
If adding flavor is important for canning meat, why not be decadent and can the meat in its own drippings? While you can use drippings if you prefer, make sure you remove all the solids and fats first. Only then is this liquid safe to use, either paired with another or on its own (if you have enough). Otherwise, the grease tends to make a mess and may interfere with the can's seal.
The reason canned food lasts so long is that the can itself (or, in the case of home canning, the jar) is sealed under both heat and pressure. This one-two punch sterilizes everything, deactivates enzymes, and eliminates oxygen from the container. But canning a fatty meat may allow grease to slip underneath the lid, making a proper seal impossible and spoilage guaranteed.
Since fat is the enemy when canning meats, you can spare yourself some extra work by starting with lean cuts, though you should still trim whatever fat remains. Fortunately, lean canned meats can still make delicious comfort foods, like these three-ingredient chicken nuggets made with canned chicken breast.