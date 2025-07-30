What's The Best Liquid For Canning Meat?

Canned meat is one of those "don't knock it until you try it" kind of things. There are a lot of great canned meats out there to stock up on, like tuna, roast beef spread, or even some classic Spam. But with the proper tools and techniques, you can also can your own meat at home. Canning liquids vary depending on the meat, and it's ultimately a matter of preference, but we argue that one option is the best.

Many home canners prefer using broth to can meat because it adds more flavor than alternatives like plain filtered water. If you choose the correct broth, it will also enhance the meat's natural flavors, much like using beef broth for a rich beef stew or chicken broth for lighter proteins.

Tomato juice is another common choice best suited for game meats, especially venison. The strong tomato flavor can smother other meats, but it does mask some of that gamey taste. Its high acidity can also help tenderize tough meat during storage better than broth.