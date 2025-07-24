Outdated Chain Restaurant Appetizers That Seriously Need To Go

We all love an appetizer, but choosing one is more of an art form than you might think. The perfect appetizer should complement a dish without overshadowing it, and should whet an appetite while avoiding filling you up. In restaurants, appetizers also serve as the first introduction to the meal itself, and their visual appearance is everything: A well-presented app will give you confidence that the kitchen's got your back.

Unfortunately, however, chain restaurants sometimes forget all of these things are important. Instead, many of the biggest chain restaurants out there churn out appetizers that feel totally past their prime, often opting for the "classics" that just don't gel properly with modern tastes, nor with the entrees on their menu. A lot of the time, these appetizers feel too heavy or greasy for the meal itself, and end up ruining your appetite before the dining experience has really begun. Elsewhere, they feel like they're plucked straight from the history books, where they should be banished to once more. Some of these appetizers might be your favorites, but we're here to explain to you exactly why it's time for restaurants to hang them up and try something a little braver.