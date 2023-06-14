The Story Of How Canned Beer Came To Be

By now, beer in a can is so common that most of us don't give it a second thought (except to drink it every day we can). Few of us ponder why and how it is that beer is so frequently served in aluminum cans any more than we wonder why it comes in bottles. But like everything else in the food and beverage world, beer being served in a can has an origin story and an interesting one at that.

Prior to the 20th century, beer in cans was more or less wholly unheard of. Most beer either came in kegs that enabled pubs and bars to pump it into a glass, or was served in bottles. Though it bears mentioning here that even kegs and bottles, or at least the way we think of them now, were themselves relative newcomers in the world of beer. Both came out of the need to keep the beer safely sealed. Crown top bottle caps, which allowed carbonation to be sealed into the bottle, were invented in 1892. The technology for pressurized metal kegs would only become widespread in the early years of the 20th century.

In theory, beer in an airtight can would offer much of the same, but with added benefits. Glass bottles were relatively expensive. And though they were reusable, any returned bottles had to be examined for even the slightest chip or crack, which would render them useless. With breweries shipping their product into wider and wider markets, a more cost-effective method of packaging was needed. So, in 1909, the American Can Company started to experiment with putting beer in cans.