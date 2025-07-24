Tom Hanks' Favorite Midnight Snack Is An Unusual Sweet Treat

Tom Hanks has always had a reputation for being remarkably down to earth — a two-time Oscar winner who plays it straight in interviews, has dad jokes down to an art, and radiates the energy of a guy who definitely returns his shopping cart. But even America's most wholesome leading man has his quirks, especially when it comes to late-night cravings.

In an episode of "Mythical Kitchen" where they served Hanks his "last meal," he confessed to a habit that sounds more like something out of a college dorm than a Hollywood home: He sneaks downstairs in the middle of the night just to eat sugar-free maple syrup straight from the bottle. "I have been known to come downstairs at night when I need a sweet tooth and get a spoon and get some of the Cary's syrup," he admitted, adding, "Tastes like candy to me."

It's not some artisanal Vermont blend either — just low-calorie Cary's, the kind you'd find in the back corner of a supermarket shelf. Hanks manages Type 2 diabetes, which makes sense for the syrup — less so for the method. Either way, it's probably not what you'd expect from the man behind Forrest Gump and Captain Phillips, making it even better.