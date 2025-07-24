Tom Hanks' Favorite Midnight Snack Is An Unusual Sweet Treat
Tom Hanks has always had a reputation for being remarkably down to earth — a two-time Oscar winner who plays it straight in interviews, has dad jokes down to an art, and radiates the energy of a guy who definitely returns his shopping cart. But even America's most wholesome leading man has his quirks, especially when it comes to late-night cravings.
In an episode of "Mythical Kitchen" where they served Hanks his "last meal," he confessed to a habit that sounds more like something out of a college dorm than a Hollywood home: He sneaks downstairs in the middle of the night just to eat sugar-free maple syrup straight from the bottle. "I have been known to come downstairs at night when I need a sweet tooth and get a spoon and get some of the Cary's syrup," he admitted, adding, "Tastes like candy to me."
It's not some artisanal Vermont blend either — just low-calorie Cary's, the kind you'd find in the back corner of a supermarket shelf. Hanks manages Type 2 diabetes, which makes sense for the syrup — less so for the method. Either way, it's probably not what you'd expect from the man behind Forrest Gump and Captain Phillips, making it even better.
From midnight cravings to a full send-off
The syrup thing might sound random, but it checks out in the context of Tom Hanks' eating habits. When asked to name his dream "last meal," he didn't hesitate – and didn't exactly hold back. There was challah French toast with the same bottle of Cary's, an In-N-Out double-double with a Diet Coke, Greek salad with calamari, avocado, pita, and taramasalata, and the Taste of History platter from El Cholo. He wrapped it up with a white chocolate coconut Bundt cake and a Diet Dr. Pepper.
It's not exactly a coherent spread. Nothing really pairs with anything else, and it's hard to say if it's dinner or brunch or just an impulse, but that's what makes it work. He's not performing taste — he's just picking what he actually wants. And for a guy who adds champagne to Diet Coke, none of it feels out of character.
That same energy shows up even in the things he puts his name on. His coffee line, Hanx For Our Troops, doesn't just sell beans – it also gives back 100% of its profits to organizations that support U.S. veterans. It's all in the same category: sincere, a little unexpected, and completely his.