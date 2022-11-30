Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Gives Back To Veterans In A Major Way
Tom Hanks has launched a new product that gives back to America's veterans and gives you a caffeine fix. People reports that Hanks has launched "Hanx For Our Troops," a company that will give 100% of its profits to organizations that help veterans of America's military and armed forces. The first product launched by the brand is a line of coffee.
Hanks famously portrayed a member of America's military in the film "Saving Private Ryan," per IMDb, and has worked to help veterans in the past. U.S. Veterans Magazine says that Hanks joined U.S. Senators and other public figures to launch the Hidden Heroes Campaign which helped provide critical resources to military veterans.
This isn't his first act of coffee-related philanthropy either. Over the years Hanks has gifted new coffee machines to the White House Press Corps. CNN reports that the actor was shocked to find they only had a Mr. Coffee machine at their disposal while touring the White House. Since 2004 he's made it a regular habit to provide them with updated brewing equipment to keep them caffeinated.
Now he's combining these two realms of his goodwill, and further cementing his reputation as America's sweetheart with Hanx For Our Troops.
100% of the profits will go to help veterans
People reports that the inaugural line of coffee from Hanx For Our Troops will consist of three blends that will be available as ground coffee, pods for instant coffee machines, and single-serve sticks of instant coffee as well. Those three blends are called SGT. Peppermint, First Class Joe, and Tom's Magic Morning Blend.
First Class Joe is a standard 100% arabica dark roast with notes of toasted almond and brown sugar. SGT. Peppermint features a mixture of bright peppermint and creamy white chocolate flavors. It's described as a holiday blend that won't be restricted to the holiday season.
Tom's Magic Morning Blend contains notes of chocolate malt and was inspired by Hanks' childhood morning routine. The description, presumably written by the actor, states "I'll never forget my first taste of coffee perfected with a little milk and a dash of chocolate malt. School mornings are never quite as dreary again."
More information about Hanx For Our Troops, and the organizations it will support, can be found on its website. Its coffee products are available for order now, and the first batches will ship in early December.