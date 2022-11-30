Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Gives Back To Veterans In A Major Way

Tom Hanks has launched a new product that gives back to America's veterans and gives you a caffeine fix. People reports that Hanks has launched "Hanx For Our Troops," a company that will give 100% of its profits to organizations that help veterans of America's military and armed forces. The first product launched by the brand is a line of coffee.

Hanks famously portrayed a member of America's military in the film "Saving Private Ryan," per IMDb, and has worked to help veterans in the past. U.S. Veterans Magazine says that Hanks joined U.S. Senators and other public figures to launch the Hidden Heroes Campaign which helped provide critical resources to military veterans.

This isn't his first act of coffee-related philanthropy either. Over the years Hanks has gifted new coffee machines to the White House Press Corps. CNN reports that the actor was shocked to find they only had a Mr. Coffee machine at their disposal while touring the White House. Since 2004 he's made it a regular habit to provide them with updated brewing equipment to keep them caffeinated.

Now he's combining these two realms of his goodwill, and further cementing his reputation as America's sweetheart with Hanx For Our Troops.