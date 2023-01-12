The Tom Hanks Cocktail Is Turning Heads On The Internet

According to Tom Hanks, if you don't get in enough of a disco nap, you might be asleep by 11:45 p.m. If that was the case on Monday, you might have missed those words of wisdom on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," as well as the revelation of Hanks' new cocktail.

On the show, Hanks shared that some family members joined him on a recent night out at Café Carlyle to watch his wife, Rita Wilson, perform. Not one to imbibe regularly, and in need of a bit of caffeine, Hanks was already sipping on Diet Coke when the staff brought a post-performance celebratory bottle of Champagne to the table.

After Hanks' family's flutes were filled, he decided to put a twist on his drink, asking for a shot of the Champagne to be added to his Diet Coke. In response, his family members exclaimed that he was insane. Undaunted, Hanks took a sip and was utterly impressed with the concoction. "It was delicious," he told Colbert.

So, what do other people think of the drink that Hanks created on that night?