The Vintage Canned Food Brand That Brought You SpaghettiOs

SpaghettiOs have been around long enough to be a childhood favorite for multiple generations. Today, the cans of O-shaped pasta in a savory-sweet tomato sauce are sold under the Campbell's brand, but for most of their history, SpaghettiOs were sold by a now defunct brand of canned goods.

The Franco-American Food Company was independently founded in 1886 as a brand of canned soups and pastas. In 1915, it became the first acquisition of Campbell's, which kept the Franco-American brand focused on pasta for decades. SpaghettiOs debuted as a Franco-American product in 1965, marketed as "the world's first spoonable spaghetti" and easier for children to eat.

Franco-American was an impactful brand in the mid-20th century. Its products enjoyed celebrity spokespersons like June Lockhart, who was famous for playing the mother on the popular TV show "Lassie" — a show which was also sponsored by Campbell's. In 1965, SpaghettiOs adopted a memorable jingle ("Uh-Oh, SpaghettiOs!") written by country singer Jimmie Rodgers. (Pop icon Barry Manilow sang a memorable rendition in 1970s ads for the canned pasta.) With prominence like this, why is Franco-American no longer around?