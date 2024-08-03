We Tasted And Ranked 7 Canned Pasta Brands From Worst To Best

Did you know that a French competition led to the innovation of canned foods? I sure didn't. Because of international conflict in the late 1700s, France sought a way to create a stable supply of rations to their seamen and soldiers. Why was I digging up French history? For this taste test, of course. I sought out as many canned pasta brands as I could find, from the popular Spaghetti-Os to the lesser known ravioli options, in search of the best canned pasta brand around. It's a wild notion to think of how far we've come!

From taste to texture to the ingredient list, I looked for the top flavor profile, while also remaining conscious of issues like sodium intake and preservatives. Let's see if your favorite brand is a true competitor or if a new option will make its way onto your pantry shelves. There were some surprising finds in this journey — and I've ranked every entrant from worst to best.