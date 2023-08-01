The First Ever Costco Was In A Truly Distinctive Location

While most stores take residence in a retail space or shopping center, stores like Costco stand apart. Warehouse chains like these operate out of plain, large, metallic spaces, and there are several reasons why. Still, while Costco's usual locations are certainly a break from the norm, the original Costco was actually in an even more unique location than the rest of the chain's locations are today.

The very first Costco was not in a warehouse but was actually located in a converted airplane hangar in San Diego. This was not just any old space for planes too — it was originally owned by Howard Hughes. At the time of these origins, the store was going by the name Price Club before it merged with Costco later in 1993. If you're curious to see it, the original Costco location is still open to members in California today.

Since most Costco stores are housed in huge warehouses, we'd say these unique origins aren't too far off. From hangar to warehouse, why does Costco choose these unconventional spaces?