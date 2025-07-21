12 Of The Worst Ham Recalls To Ever Hit Grocery Stores
Whether served in a sandwich, as a topping on pizza, as a glazed holiday entree, or as a side for a hearty breakfast, there are so many ways to eat ham. However, like any animal product, ham can become potentially dangerous if contaminated with certain bacteria or if incorrectly stored. Behind this popular protein lies an unfortunate history of alarming food safety incidents which resulted in several nationwide product recalls.
These product recalls occurred for a variety of reasons including packaging errors, mislabeling, and even serious outbreaks like Listeria and Salmonella. Because of the potential danger, companies were left with no choice but to pull these items from grocery stores around the country. In this article, we're revisiting 12 of the most devastating ham recalls to ever rock the grocery industry. Each case serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of food safety protocols and the dangers that can lie in a grocery aisle.
Sliced prosciutto product recalled after failing to be inspected by United States officials
One of the more recent major ham recalls happened in April of 2024, when ConSup North America Inc. had to recall one of their popular ham products. The item in question was their sliced prosciutto ham, which was produced in Germany before being shipped to the United States. The reason for this recall was due to the fact that the ConSup North America Inc. prosciutto ham was imported "without the benefit of equivalent inspection," which is necessary to receive from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
After the issue was discovered by Germany's Federal Office of Consumer Protection and notified to FSIS, the recall was made. Nearly 86,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham was recalled, with the affected product being the 5.29-ounce plastic packages containing Stockmeyer Prosciutto Product of Germany produced between September 2023 and March 2024. Thankfully, no customers reported any health issues from the recalled products. In the end, only 6,193 products were recovered.
Listeria contamination leads to millions of pounds of Alexander & Hornung ham and pepperoni being recalled
Of all the reasons a product can be recalled, a Listeria outbreak is one of the most serious. In December of 2021, a staggering 2,320,774 pounds of Alexander & Hornung fully cooked ham and pepperoni products were recalled after a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was discovered by the company. Shortly after samples of the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the FSIS was informed, and the ham was recalled.
Major national grocery stores including Albertsons had to pull the product from its shelves. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause disease and is usually found in areas with unsanitary food production. Once an area is contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, it can be difficult to contain the spread and to make sure the area is safe for food production again.
Once contracted, Listeriosis can give people fevers, muscle aches, nausea, and stomach pain. Children, pregnant people, the elderly, and those who have weakened immune systems can be especially vulnerable to Listeriosis, and extreme cases can lead to death. Thankfully, no customers who purchased this product reported any illness after consumption. There was 1,399,545 pounds of the products recovered from this recall.
Package labeling error forces Morrilton Packing Co. to recall boneless ham products
Not all recalls happen because of an issue within the product; in some cases it's an issue with packaging that makes it a danger to customers. In December of 2015, Morrilton Packing Co.. was left with no other option but to recall around 12,146 pounds of their boneless ham product after it was discovered that the product's packaging had a mistake on its label. According to the FSIS, the 8 to 9-pound single boneless ham product with the label Cedar Falls Brand Boneless Hickory Smoked Honey Cured Ham failed to show that they contained soy on it.
Soy allergy is one of the more common allergies in the United States, with around 0.4% of children having the allergy. Failing to add this allergen on the label could lead to someone unintentionally ingesting it, which can be potentially dangerous for allergic individuals. This labelling issue was discovered by the plant after they did an internal review of the labels, and the problem was quickly communicated to the FSIS. While 12,146 pounds were recalled in the state of Arkansas, only 1,808 pounds of the ham product was able to be recovered.
Black Forest Ham recalled after customers spot major labeling error
Black Forest Ham is one of the most popular store-bought sliced ham options you can buy, but it's only desirable if you actually know what you're consuming. In June of 2018, Land O'Frost, Inc. had to recall some of their Premium Black Forest Ham products after a major packaging issue was discovered. The product in question was the 1 pound Land O'Frost Premium Old World Style Black Forest Ham in plastic resealable bags.
While the front of the plastic packaging correctly labeled that it was containing Black Forest Ham, the back of the packaging was completely inaccurate and was mislabeled as containing Honey Smoked Turkey Breast instead. And so, 4,944 pounds of the product had to be recalled after a customer found the issue and complained. At the time of the recall, these products were already shipped to grocery stores in Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. And 1,219 pounds of the products were recalled, but thankfully no illness was reported from customers.
Failure to inspect imported ham leads to over 11,000 pounds recalled
The USDA and the FSIS take their role in protecting American consumers very seriously, and a big part of that is making sure imported products are carefully inspected and approved before making it on grocery store shelves. This process includes a careful inspection of the meat product as well as the label to make sure everything is accurate and up to USDA and FSIS standards.
In October of 2023, Olymel, a company based in Quebec, Canada had to recall 11,016 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products after the company failed to present it for re-inspection into the United States. The product in question was their 12 pound Extra Lean Celebrity 96% Fat Free Imported Ham Water Added which were inspected by Canadian authorities but not by the FSIS. After FSIS surveillance discovered the problem, the product was recalled from grocery locations in California. While only 859 pounds of the product were recovered, thankfully no illness was reported from customers.
Salmonella outbreak discovered in Celebrity brand ham incites urgent recall
Unfortunately, failing to inspect their Extra Lean Celebrity 96% Fat Free Imported Ham Water Added in 2023 is not the only scandal that has rocked the Olymel company. In April of 2021, the company faced another major issue when they discovered a Salmonella Enteritidis contamination of one of their ready-to-eat ham products. The product in question was their 12 pound Celebrity Extra Lean Imported Ham 98% Fat Free product.
The Salmonella contamination was discovered during a routine sample collection of the imported ham product by the FSIS and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). After samples of the product tested positive for Salmonella, 6,804 pounds of the ham were recalled. Salmonella, or salmonellosis, is a bacterial disease that hits the intestines. Once infected, Salmonella can give people fevers, stomach pains, and stomach illness. In severe cases, salmonella can become life-threatening, especially for children, the elderly, and those with vulnerable immune systems. Thankfully, no illnesses were reported.
Deli ham recall issued after plastic was found inside packaging by customers
In February of 2019, a truly unfortunate mistake in a product's packaging led to a significant recall for the Sahlen Packing Company. In this recall, the problem wasn't with the ham, but with an unwanted item found within the packaging. According to the FSIS announcement, it was discovered that select packages of the Market 32 By Price Chopper Black Forest Ham were "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic."
The issue was discovered after an establishment carrying the ham discovered the plastic inside the item. The items affected were sold in grocery retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Thankfully, no customers were hurt or affected by this issue. A total of 13,224 pounds of the ham product were recalled, but only 7,865 pounds were recovered. This incident is one of the more unique ham recalls in history, and it certainly isn't one that the Sahlen Packing Company will forget anytime soon.
Over 89,000 pounds of Johnston County ham recalled due to Listeria contamination
Johnston County Hams based out of North Carolina was rocked with a major recall when it was discovered that several variations of their ready-to-eat ham products were potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Around 89,096 pounds of the ham products were recalled due to the incident, making this recall particularly notable.
The affected products included 7 to 8 pound packages of Johnston County Hams, Inc. Country Style Fully Cooked Boneless Deli Ham, Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured (The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham), Padows Hams & Deli, Inc. Fully Cooked Country Ham Boneless Glazed with Brown Sugar, Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham Less Salt Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC, and Goodnight Brothers Country Ham Boneless Fully Cooked.
These varying products were recalled from states including Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. This recall came to be after one person became ill with listeriosis in September of 2018. In total, the FSIS was able to link four related illnesses, including the death of one consumer in Virginia. In the wake of this tragedy, all retailers were informed to throw out all affected ham and clean all kitchens and slicers that may have come into contact.
Failure to declare malted barley on packaging leads to recall of Hahn Brothers ham
In August of 2017, a massive 115,773 pounds of ham products had to be recalled after a dangerous mislabeling error was discovered. Hahn Brothers, Inc., based out of Maryland, had to issue a recall after it was discovered that barley was not listed as an ingredient on the packaging of Lou's Garrett Valley Natural, All Natural black forest seasoned uncured ham nugget, Fully Cooked Wood Smoked product.
The issue was discovered when a customer complained after they realized the product labeled barley as an ingredient on the Hahn Brothers website, but failed to label it on the packaging label on the product. Barley is a semi-common allergy that is especially prevalent in children. Failing to label this allergen could lead to severe reactions if ingested by an allergic person. Thankfully, no reports of any reactions were given to the FSIS. Despite the large number of product that was recalled, only 2,142 pounds were able to be recovered.
Deli meat ham pulled from Florida and Georgia after Listeria discovery
Boar's Head is one of the most popular deli meat brands on the market, with fans loving the delicious variety of Boar's Head deli meat options available. Spanning five generations, Boar's Head aims to provide quality deli meat at a great value for customers in the United States, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, and Panama. However, even this established company has faced some major tribulations over the years, including some notably (and sadly deadly) Listeria outbreaks.
In July of 2024, Boar's Head was forced to recall 1,305 pounds of their Grab and Go Wedge Ham and their Grab and Go Smokemaster Black Forest Ham. The reason for the recall was due to the exposure of Listeria monocytogenes to these products. This recall affected retail locations in Florida and Georgia. While this was not one of the biggest ham recalls in history, it did gain notability due to the high profile that Boar's Head has.
Gusto Packing recalls over 67,000 pounds of spiral ham due to Listeria concerns
In January of 2014, Gusto Packaging, based in Illinois, was left with no other option than to recall 67,113 pounds of ham after a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak became apparent. The recall affected three products: the iCentrella Signature, Hardwood Hickory Smoked, Spiral Sliced Ham with Natural Juices, the iAmish Valley, Fully Cooked, Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham, and the iRipple Creek Farms, Fully Cooked, Ready To Eat, Hickory Smoked, Spiral Sliced Ham.
These products were exported to Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Canada. According to the FSIS, Gusto Packaging reported the error after routine sampling discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. While the company meant to hold all affected products in frozen storage, an error led to some of the ham products being shipped out anyways. Consuming Listeria contaminated food can be potentially fatal for vulnerable groups, which made this recall very serious. 18,997 pounds of the product were recovered from this recall.
Sara Lee salmonella outbreak causes ham recall
While all of the other recalls on this list were targeted toward ham products, this particular recall affected more than one kind of deli meat. In July of 2001, Sara Lee Foods had to recall 13,600 pounds of their sliced ham products (also sliced beef was recalled), after a salmonella contamination was discovered in the processing facility. The recall affected five products, including the Sara Lee Brown Sugar Ham in 8-ounce packages.
According to the FSIS, this salmonella contamination led to the illness of at least one customer. Salmonella can be incredibly dangerous for vulnerable groups, making this a high priority Class 1 recall. Like the other recalls on this list, this situation was a sobering reminder of the potential dangers that could be hidden in your favorite ham products. While these recalls are rare, they do reinforce the importance of organizations like the USDA and the FSIS in keeping American consumers as safe and healthy as possible.