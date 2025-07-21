12 Of The Worst Ham Recalls To Ever Hit Grocery Stores

Whether served in a sandwich, as a topping on pizza, as a glazed holiday entree, or as a side for a hearty breakfast, there are so many ways to eat ham. However, like any animal product, ham can become potentially dangerous if contaminated with certain bacteria or if incorrectly stored. Behind this popular protein lies an unfortunate history of alarming food safety incidents which resulted in several nationwide product recalls.

These product recalls occurred for a variety of reasons including packaging errors, mislabeling, and even serious outbreaks like Listeria and Salmonella. Because of the potential danger, companies were left with no choice but to pull these items from grocery stores around the country. In this article, we're revisiting 12 of the most devastating ham recalls to ever rock the grocery industry. Each case serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of food safety protocols and the dangers that can lie in a grocery aisle.