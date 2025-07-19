Does Aldi Sell Non-Alcoholic Wine?
Customers at Aldi love the grocery store chain for its deep discounts on private label goods, including wine (and beer), where permitted by local regulations. Budget-minded consumers can pair their pasta dinner with a crisp Pinot Grigio, but what about non alcoholic wines? Aldi carries those too, but there's a catch.
Aldi's non-alcoholic wines appear to be exclusive to its U.K. and Ireland stores. Aldi U.K. debuted the line in 2018 with bottles of ZeroPointZero (later rebranded to Zerozecco) Sparkling White Brut and Rosé wines, which expanded in 2023 to include a non-alcoholic shiraz, chardonnay and pinot grigio blush. And unlike some non-alcoholic beverages, which can contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), Aldi's line of N/A wines is completely alcohol-free.
The chain's high-quality regular wines may be one of the Aldi secrets you wish you knew sooner, but unfortunately, in the U.S., this doesn't seem to include non-alcoholic varieties. It's unknown why these are unavailable stateside, but since Aldi U.S. seriously needs to step up its booze game, it's unfortunately unsurprising that its non-alcoholic offerings are also limited.
What do Aldi fans think of its N/A wines?
Like some other Aldi products, availability varies by store. Some U.K. consumers have reported difficulty in actually locating a non-alcoholic wine at Aldi, though online product listings suggest they are still in production. But when one of Aldi's alcohol-free wines can be located, consumers have mixed reactions.
On Reddit, one customer commented that they expected Zerosecco Sparkling White to be gross, but "it was actually pretty good. I would buy it again." Another user concurred, adding that it also has fewer calories than regular wine due to the lack of alcohol. However, a separate Reddit user strongly disliked Aldi's de-alcoholized sauvignon blanc, which they called "absolutely vile! Not worth it at all! I'm so disappointed."
Non-alcoholic wine is more than just grape juice; it has nearly identical manufacturing processes and flavor complexities as traditional wine, and the quality brands understand this. American consumers still have access to fine, alcohol-free wines at affordable prices, just not at Aldi. Some of the best non-alcoholic wine brands on the market, like Töst and Leitz, are available from major retailers at reasonable prices.