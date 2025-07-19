Does Aldi Sell Non-Alcoholic Wine?

Customers at Aldi love the grocery store chain for its deep discounts on private label goods, including wine (and beer), where permitted by local regulations. Budget-minded consumers can pair their pasta dinner with a crisp Pinot Grigio, but what about non alcoholic wines? Aldi carries those too, but there's a catch.

Aldi's non-alcoholic wines appear to be exclusive to its U.K. and Ireland stores. Aldi U.K. debuted the line in 2018 with bottles of ZeroPointZero (later rebranded to Zerozecco) Sparkling White Brut and Rosé wines, which expanded in 2023 to include a non-alcoholic shiraz, chardonnay and pinot grigio blush. And unlike some non-alcoholic beverages, which can contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), Aldi's line of N/A wines is completely alcohol-free.

The chain's high-quality regular wines may be one of the Aldi secrets you wish you knew sooner, but unfortunately, in the U.S., this doesn't seem to include non-alcoholic varieties. It's unknown why these are unavailable stateside, but since Aldi U.S. seriously needs to step up its booze game, it's unfortunately unsurprising that its non-alcoholic offerings are also limited.