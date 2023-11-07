Aldi US Seriously Needs To Step Up Its Booze Game

As much as we hate to admit it, not every grocery chain makes its stores equally. Just look at the ingenious water bottle designs from Costco that are only available in its European locations. Different stores offer different products depending on what part of the world it's located in, so even if the name is the same, the experience is certainly not.

One perfect example of this can be found in the one big difference between Aldi's U.S. and European stores. After comparing the two, one thing is abundantly clear: Aldi U.S. seriously needs to step up its booze game. While most U.S. Aldi locations offer small selections of wine and beer, Aldi locations in countries abroad offer even more. German Aldi locations boast packed shelves full of hundreds of alcoholic options — including liquor. Shelves are packed, but it isn't just the variety that is inconsistent. European Aldi stores also offer better deals on alcohol. The affordability of beers from European locations is much better than at U.S. locations, for example. One reason is that customers can grab single beers out of packages rather than buying the whole pack. Clearly, the difference between the stores is significant, and American shoppers aren't happy about it.