What Is Golden Corral's Steak Cut Of Choice For Its Buffet?

Golden Corral's buffet is famous for its affordability and endless options, including made-to-order steak. Golden Corral's steak cut of choice for its buffet is USDA sirloin, cooked any way you like it. You can order steak at Golden Corral any day of the week after four p.m. and on Sundays after 11 a.m. (for the brunch crowd). If you never feel like cooking, you could have sirloin steak at a buffet price every night.

While sirloin may not be the best cut of steak available (there's a lot of debate about which one actually is), it's a great budget-friendly option for buffet nights.

And if you don't live near a Golden Corral, there are plenty of other restaurants that offer sirloin steaks, though few are as inexpensive as Golden Corral's buffet price. Sirloin is a popular restaurant option, and Golden Corral lets you eat all the steak you want, which is hard to beat. Just make sure to arrive at the restaurant early.