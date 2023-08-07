Raccoon Meat Is A Popular Delicacy In The South

Many Americans consider raccoons to be a nuisance. They might steal cat food, make a mess of curbside garbage, or squabble with house pets (and win). According to a Southern cooking tradition that dates back centuries, there's at least one surefire way to get rid of a raccoon: eat it for dinner.

Atlas Obscura's Luke Fater writes that, per chef and food historian Michael W. Twitty, enslaved African people brought over to the United States would trap the animals and cook them whole in stews; this added protein to their diets the negligible meals provided to them by plantation owners did not. The practice likely originated with Native Americans — the word "raccoon" itself is derived from the Powhatan word aroughcun, which means "hand-scratcher."

From there, according to the article, eating raccoons became more popular in Southern households, particularly among poor communities, around the 18th century. To this day, you might still find raccoon on restaurant menus in the South and beyond. If not, you'll definitely find it in some Southern home kitchens.