Seriously, Why Does A Club Sandwich Have 3 Pieces Of Bread?
The third slice of bread in a club sandwich — why is it there? Is it just a tradition, or does it serve a purpose? And, most importantly, can you really call it a club sandwich without a third slice of bread? One reasoning answers all of these questions: A third slice of bread gives club sandwiches structure. As for whether you can call it a club sandwich without a third slice of bread, that's up for interpretation, and it's almost as hotly debated as pineapple on pizza or whether a hotdog is a sandwich.
Club sandwiches are easy to spot from across a crowded cafe. Stacked high and cut into tell-tale triangles with frilly picks, they're the undisputed kings of country club dining. In fact, that's probably where they got their name, because they were invented and served at exclusive clubs in New York sometime the late 19th century. There is much debate over whether the handhelds first appeared at the Union Club in New York City or the Saratoga Club in Saratoga Springs, but they were originally made with only two slices of bread. What made them special is that the bread was toasted to order and the sandwich was served hot.
A third slice of bread gives the sandwich stability
Classic club sandwiches often include some combination of turkey or chicken, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Sometimes there is cheese or avocado, but not always. But, don't ever forget that third slice of bread in the middle, because it's a load-bearing component. If you've ever tried to eat an overstuffed sandwich between two slices of bread, you know the deal — any sort of pressure from squeezing the top and bottom together causes all of the ingredients squish out the sides. This is not the case with the mighty club, however, because the middle slice of bread stabilizes the entire sandwich.
The third slice of bread also absorbs liquid from juicy vegetables, which keeps the sandwich from falling apart and prevents dryness. Most restaurants will also often group the meats in one section of the sandwich and the vegetables in the other, giving the sandwich even more order. While a third piece of bread might seem a little bit extra, it's pretty crucial. This way, you can pile it high with sliced meat and veggies without worrying about it toppling over onto the plate or in your hands.