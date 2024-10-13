Seriously, Why Does A Club Sandwich Have 3 Pieces Of Bread?

The third slice of bread in a club sandwich — why is it there? Is it just a tradition, or does it serve a purpose? And, most importantly, can you really call it a club sandwich without a third slice of bread? One reasoning answers all of these questions: A third slice of bread gives club sandwiches structure. As for whether you can call it a club sandwich without a third slice of bread, that's up for interpretation, and it's almost as hotly debated as pineapple on pizza or whether a hotdog is a sandwich.

Club sandwiches are easy to spot from across a crowded cafe. Stacked high and cut into tell-tale triangles with frilly picks, they're the undisputed kings of country club dining. In fact, that's probably where they got their name, because they were invented and served at exclusive clubs in New York sometime the late 19th century. There is much debate over whether the handhelds first appeared at the Union Club in New York City or the Saratoga Club in Saratoga Springs, but they were originally made with only two slices of bread. What made them special is that the bread was toasted to order and the sandwich was served hot.