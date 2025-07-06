Should You Rinse Canned Chicken Before Eating It?

Using canned chicken is a great way to add extra protein to a quick meal, and like fresh chicken, there is a right way to prepare it. It might be easier to simply crack open the can, drain the juice, and toss it into your recipe, but you should be rinsing it before doing anything else. While canned chicken may be perfectly safe to eat without rinsing, including this step in your preparation process can make or break your meal.

Rinsing your canned chicken after draining it helps one of the most important aspects of any meal: the flavor. The liquid that canned chicken is stored in is filled with preservatives that prolong the chicken's shelf life, but it's not meant to serve as a marinade. While a common myth about canned foods is that the water inside is unhealthy, canning liquid can leave an overly salty taste. There can also often be a metallic flavor that comes as a result of being in the can for potentially a few years, so it doesn't hurt to rinse that away.

If you want to add canned chicken to a recipe, treat it the same as you would any canned product, like beans. Rinsing it off will remove any undesirable flavors and open the door to adding your own seasonings. If you still want a salty final dish, do yourself a favor and take the extra steps to rinse and season your chicken yourself.