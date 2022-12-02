Should You Really Try Putting Milk In Pepsi?

Dairy and soda? At first glance, the idea may seem a bit absurd. Yet, drinks such as the root beer float have been around for over a hundred years, per Eater, combining these very ingredients. Plus, as Food Network observes, beverages such as cream and Italian sodas have long done similar things.

Another iteration on this practice is the "dirty soda," per The New York Times. The classic example is Diet Coke with ice, plus coconut creamer or syrup, half-and-half, and lime juice. However, there are hundreds upon hundreds of twists on this formula, utilizing different creams, pops, and syrups.

The concept seems to have originated in Utah, which is well- known for having a sizable Mormon population. Because members of the Church of Latter Day Saints aren't supposed to drink hot caffeinated beverages, they often turn to chilled drinks, such as soda, for their pick-me-ups. And although they're not supposed to drink alcohol, they can enjoy virgin mocktails. Combine those ideas, and you've got dirty soda.

Dirty soda exploded in popularity across the Beehive State during the 2010s. Soda chains such as Sodalicious and Swig have even turned the idea into a commercial venture. In 2021, Swig posted an Instagram photo of celebrity Olivia Rodrigo enjoying one of its drinks. Soon enough, there were hundreds of thousands of dirty soda mentions all over Tik Tok. Now, Pepsi is trying to get in on the enduring trend.