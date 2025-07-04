The Absolute Best Way To Store Strawberries For Maximum Freshness
Strawberry season means these juicy red berries are at their sweetest, but fruit storage mistakes are easy to make. If you do not store these delicate berries properly, chances are they will expire before you can enjoy them. The absolute best way to store strawberries starts by keeping them dry and in the container they came in (as long as it's vented). The airflow helps prevent moisture build-up, the enemy of this fruit. Store them in the refrigerator's crisper drawer, where the temperature hovers between 32 and 34 degrees Fahrenheit.
This also means you need to refrain from washing strawberries before you're ready to eat them. Strawberries are like sponges; They soak up water and become mushy and moldy. As tempting as it might be to wash them when you get home so they're ready to eat on demand, don't. Once one berry gets soft and moldy, it can quickly affect the others. This is why you should inspect your berries after you bring them home, and remove any that might be soft and spoil the others.
More tips for storing strawberries
You also shouldn't remove the stem. Storing your strawberries, stem and all, keeps the flesh inside nice and firm. Once you remove the leafy top, the shelf life decreases. This simple approach to storing strawberries keeps them fresh for up to a week. If space is tight in your fridge and the original strawberry container doesn't fit, you can also store them in a plastic bag — as long as you cut little holes in the bag so the berries can breathe. Lay the bag flat and line it with a paper towel before adding the strawberries. The paper towel soaks up any excess moisture, keeping your strawberries perfectly fresh for a smoothie or strawberry shortcake.
If you are unable to use them in a week, you can flash freeze strawberries, whole or halved. However, think about how you are going to use them before you freeze them. Because of their high water content, strawberries turn rock hard in the freezer. This makes them difficult to slice. Strawberries can last up to six months in the freezer if stored properly.