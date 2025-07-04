The Absolute Best Way To Store Strawberries For Maximum Freshness

Strawberry season means these juicy red berries are at their sweetest, but fruit storage mistakes are easy to make. If you do not store these delicate berries properly, chances are they will expire before you can enjoy them. The absolute best way to store strawberries starts by keeping them dry and in the container they came in (as long as it's vented). The airflow helps prevent moisture build-up, the enemy of this fruit. Store them in the refrigerator's crisper drawer, where the temperature hovers between 32 and 34 degrees Fahrenheit.

This also means you need to refrain from washing strawberries before you're ready to eat them. Strawberries are like sponges; They soak up water and become mushy and moldy. As tempting as it might be to wash them when you get home so they're ready to eat on demand, don't. Once one berry gets soft and moldy, it can quickly affect the others. This is why you should inspect your berries after you bring them home, and remove any that might be soft and spoil the others.