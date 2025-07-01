The Aldi Soup We Ranked The Best Is A Comforting Classic
Soups have always been a go-to comfort food, and Aldi's selection has plenty to offer. We recently tested six Aldi soups to find the best, and among five other contenders, Specially Selected Slow Cooked Baked Potato with Bacon Soup stood out as the clear winner for its rich flavor.
Part of Aldi's Specially Selected line, Slow Cooked Baked Potato combines tender chunks of potato, crispy bites of smoky bacon, and a rich, creamy base that ties it all together beautifully. The soup tastes well-balanced. The potatoes are soft without being mushy, and the bacon adds just the right amount of salty crunch, with mild cheddar enhancing the flavor. It feels indulgent without needing special add-ons to compensate for being store-bought. However, if you want to level it up, try pairing it with a slice of garlic bread, a grilled cheese sandwich, or another Aldi favorite, German-style pickles to cut through the richness.
Creamy, comforting, and wallet-friendly
In contrast, not all soups in the lineup were ranked as well. Specially Selected Hearty Vegetable Gourmet Soup landed firmly at the bottom of the ranking. Our reviewer disliked its sweetness, artificial aroma, and disappointing texture. (One Facebook user even called it "vegetables floating in ketchup.") Yet, the Slow Cooked Baked Potato with Bacon Soup was found to be a standout for its creamy, perfectly thick texture, a quality that reaffirms why Aldi continues to be a fan favorite for budget-friendly meals that don't skimp on flavor
However, not everyone agrees with our assessment. One shopper on Reddit called it "pretty good but not great," while another found it "alright," suggesting a pinch of seasoning to enhance its taste. Still, Specially Selected Slow Cooked Baked Potato with Bacon Soup is quite versatile for its price. Plus, its microwaveable single-serving container makes it a convenient choice for quick meals. Pair it with a fresh Kale salad, and as one commenter says, "There's nothing a little extra cheese and a few spices can't fix."