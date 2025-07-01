The Aldi Soup We Ranked The Best Is A Comforting Classic

Soups have always been a go-to comfort food, and Aldi's selection has plenty to offer. We recently tested six Aldi soups to find the best, and among five other contenders, Specially Selected Slow Cooked Baked Potato with Bacon Soup stood out as the clear winner for its rich flavor.

Part of Aldi's Specially Selected line, Slow Cooked Baked Potato combines tender chunks of potato, crispy bites of smoky bacon, and a rich, creamy base that ties it all together beautifully. The soup tastes well-balanced. The potatoes are soft without being mushy, and the bacon adds just the right amount of salty crunch, with mild cheddar enhancing the flavor. It feels indulgent without needing special add-ons to compensate for being store-bought. However, if you want to level it up, try pairing it with a slice of garlic bread, a grilled cheese sandwich, or another Aldi favorite, German-style pickles to cut through the richness.