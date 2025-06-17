The Aldi Brand Soup That's So Bad We Couldn't Even Finish It

Budget-friendly soup is one of Aldi's specialties — especially under its private labels, which often promise more than their price tag might suggest. So when Daily Meal reviewed six in-house soups, including several from the upscale-leaning Specially Selected line, expectations weren't low — they were cautiously optimistic. Each soup was tested without any tweaks, seasoned additions, or shortcuts, — and they were simply heated according to the instructions on the jar then judged across three key criteria: smell, flavor profile, and texture.

Some of the contenders held their own. A couple even impressed. But one jar didn't just land in last place — it also did so with force. The Specially Selected hearty vegetable gourmet soup was overwhelmingly sweet, with a scent that read more synthetic than savory. And that wasn't its only offense. The texture missed the mark entirely, and even the vegetables (while generously included) brought little to the table in terms of taste. It wasn't just one thing that knocked this soup to the bottom of the ranking; it was everything.

Though it might save you some money, it's far from a must-have Aldi food. What should've been a comforting, veggie-forward staple instead came off more like a misstep in a jar. And while Aldi has plenty of reliable options, this one proved that not every "gourmet" label earns its place on the shelf.