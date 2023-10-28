Aldi's German Style Pickles Are A Savory-Sweet Charcuterie Addition

Pickles reign as one of the most popular snacks of all time. From sweet to sour, dill to kosher, there are thousands of varieties of this worldwide favorite. And Aldi has one special jar of pickles that fans can't get enough of: the Deutsche Küche German Pickles.

These gherkins stand apart because of their savory-sweet flavor. German pickles are typically seasoned with special ingredients like onion and mustard seed, which makes them taste different from most American pickles. Those additives mean that the Deutsche Küche gherkins will pair especially well with other traditional German offerings, such as spicy mustard and salted pretzels. If you're looking for a way to put a different spin on a charcuterie board, these pickles might be a good pick.

The only downside of this Deutsche Küche offering is that it's an Aldi find, so the pickles are only in stock randomly throughout the year. They're usually offered during Aldi's German Week, sofans looking to try this item might need to wait until next year. But those who want to stay on top of when the pickles are coming back can keep an eye on the Aldi Finds website.