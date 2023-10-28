Aldi's German Style Pickles Are A Savory-Sweet Charcuterie Addition
Pickles reign as one of the most popular snacks of all time. From sweet to sour, dill to kosher, there are thousands of varieties of this worldwide favorite. And Aldi has one special jar of pickles that fans can't get enough of: the Deutsche Küche German Pickles.
These gherkins stand apart because of their savory-sweet flavor. German pickles are typically seasoned with special ingredients like onion and mustard seed, which makes them taste different from most American pickles. Those additives mean that the Deutsche Küche gherkins will pair especially well with other traditional German offerings, such as spicy mustard and salted pretzels. If you're looking for a way to put a different spin on a charcuterie board, these pickles might be a good pick.
The only downside of this Deutsche Küche offering is that it's an Aldi find, so the pickles are only in stock randomly throughout the year. They're usually offered during Aldi's German Week, sofans looking to try this item might need to wait until next year. But those who want to stay on top of when the pickles are coming back can keep an eye on the Aldi Finds website.
What fans have to say about these pickles
The ingredients for these popular pickles include vinegar, sugar, salt, dill, onions, bell pepper, mustard seeds, black pepper, and an assortment of spices. While some of these additives are pretty typical for pickles, others are new and set this variety apart.
In one Reddit post, a fan praised the crunchy texture and complex flavors of these pickles, paying special attention to the prominent notes of pepper and garlic. Other fans took to Facebook to explain just how much different these pickles are from others they've had. One user described the Deutsche Küche offering as "thin-skinned gherkin cucumbers [that] are less vinegary than typical American-style dills, and less dilly as well." They also described the pickles as being slightly sweet — but much less so than bread-and-butter varieties.
Another reviewer agreed, claiming that these pickles made the perfect addition to a charcuterie board. For those with the same idea, remember that not everything will pair well with this particular jar of pickles.
Charcuterie ideas for this savory-sweet pickle
With flavorful and complex pickles, they should be one of the main stars of the show. For that reason, it might be a good idea to frame your charcuterie board around the complex flavors of this pickle.
As this is a German-style pickle, it's best to start by brainstorming what other German foods would work best for a charcuterie board. As previously mentioned, a spicy stone-ground mustard paired with a few varieties of salted pretzels could be a good place to start. Apples are another popular offering in Germany, so adding some slices of Granny Smith on the side could offer a colorful pop to this charcuterie board, too. Some simple aged cheeses and sausages, such as warm bratwurst and a buttery gouda, could fill in some of those other spaces.
Because of the complex savory and sweet flavors of these pickles, there are a lot of different charcuterie board classics that could compliment them. Feel free to get creative; you never know when they'll be back in stock at Aldi.