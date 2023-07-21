What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Hot Dogs?

If you've never had a hot dog at Costco, you might not get what all the hype is about. But as any hot dog lover knows, not all dogs are created equal. Not only are Costco's iteration both cheap and filling, but Costco's hot dogs are also made with wholesome ingredients that are relatively healthy (although one dog will set you back around 560 calories with a bun). The Kirkland dogs are made with 100% USDA-inspected beef and contain no fillers, byproducts, or corn syrup. They're also huge, clocking in at almost four ounces each (at least the food court version), plus the hot dogs are bun-length so you'll get a bite of meat with every bite of bread.

They're so popular that the company sold 151 million dogs in 2019 just at their food courts (not including in retail packages), according to Business Insider — that's $226.5 million in revenue just in hot dogs for the year. One Reddit user described fans' sentiments by saying, "The Costco hotdog is the most delicious and well priced thing on Earth. Humanity peaked when it was released to the public and nothing will ever top it."

As previously mentioned, a lot of Costco's Kirkland products are made by other larger companies, including diapers (made by Huggies), batteries (made by Duracell), and coffee (made by Starbucks), and for a long time, the company's hot dogs were made by Hebrew National, although they were sold under their brand name.