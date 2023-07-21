What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Hot Dogs?
Have you ever really been to Costco if you haven't had a hot dog? The warehouse retailer built its cult-like following by selling high-quality products at low prices, and perhaps the most iconic example of that business model is their Kirkland Signature Hot Dogs. You can buy the famous franks in huge packs in the meat section, or more famously grab one with a steamed bun and a soda at the food court for $1.50 — a price that's set in stone thanks to founder Jim Sinegal, who once famously said to CEO Craig Jelinek, "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out," according to Insider. What's the secret to the taste and price of the famous Costco hotdogs? Well, Costco makes the dogs themselves at their own Kirkland meat processing factories, which keeps costs down and allows them to maintain taste and quality year after year.
While a lot of Costco's private-label products like ice cream are made by other brands and packaged with in-house labeling, Costco also maintains their own food manufacturing supply chain for products that are bestsellers. So while it's a fun game for shoppers to guess which big company makes a certain product, when it comes to the signature hot dog, it's an in-house operation.
What makes Costco's hot dogs so good?
If you've never had a hot dog at Costco, you might not get what all the hype is about. But as any hot dog lover knows, not all dogs are created equal. Not only are Costco's iteration both cheap and filling, but Costco's hot dogs are also made with wholesome ingredients that are relatively healthy (although one dog will set you back around 560 calories with a bun). The Kirkland dogs are made with 100% USDA-inspected beef and contain no fillers, byproducts, or corn syrup. They're also huge, clocking in at almost four ounces each (at least the food court version), plus the hot dogs are bun-length so you'll get a bite of meat with every bite of bread.
They're so popular that the company sold 151 million dogs in 2019 just at their food courts (not including in retail packages), according to Business Insider — that's $226.5 million in revenue just in hot dogs for the year. One Reddit user described fans' sentiments by saying, "The Costco hotdog is the most delicious and well priced thing on Earth. Humanity peaked when it was released to the public and nothing will ever top it."
As previously mentioned, a lot of Costco's Kirkland products are made by other larger companies, including diapers (made by Huggies), batteries (made by Duracell), and coffee (made by Starbucks), and for a long time, the company's hot dogs were made by Hebrew National, although they were sold under their brand name.
How hot dogs became an in-house product
According to the company's in-house magazine, Costco Connection, from the time the company opened in 1984 until 2008, Hebrew National, along with another kosher hot dog brand, was the go-to brand choice for the food court dogs. As Costco grew, however — which of course included increased hot dog orders — Kosher meat suppliers decreased and the price of Hebrew National went up. The company then made the executive decision to make their own dogs to keep the cost down by buying a meat processing factory in California, and the rest is history. Costco now operates multiple meat processing facilities in the U.S., where in addition to hot dogs, they make raw and cooked hamburger patties, meatballs, and other meat department favorites.
The gamble paid off, and Costco's hot dogs have only grown in popularity since the switch. A fan on Reddit claimed, "I'm now a hot dog snob because of them. No Ball Park or Oscar Myer for me. I want those Kirkland hot dogs."
Now that you know all about what goes into the famous franks, grab a jumbo pack for your next backyard party and be a BBQ hero, or stop by the food court on your next trip to the warehouse retailer for a taste — after all, they'll always be $1.50.