Livermush: The Origins Of This Southern Delicacy, Explained

Unappetizing-sounding and unappealing-looking foods that are actually delicious are something of a Southern tradition — the hot brown sandwich from Kentucky may have an unappetizing name, but it's an incredible meal, and South Carolina's Frogmore stew is neither stew nor contains any frogs. But perhaps no food greater exemplifies this trend than livermush, a North Carolina treat that is ... well, kind of what it sounds like, but in a good way.

Simply put, livermush is liver, pig scraps (sometimes including head meat), seasonings, and cornmeal all mashed up together, then chilled before being cut into slices and fried. But it's not just a great way to use up whatever pig parts are left over, avoiding the food waste that would occur if you only ate choice cuts from the animal. Livermush also has a long, rich history, dating back as far as the 18th century, starting with German immigrants and eventually becoming part of the fabric of Carolina culture.