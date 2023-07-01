George Washington's Favorite Food Is One Of The Simplest Cakes To Make

Almost every American knows George Washington was a valiant war hero who won the hearts of people through his military prowess during the Revolutionary War. However, what most people don't know a whole lot about, is his personal life.

When he wasn't out fighting the British, our first president loved a touch of good old-fashioned Southern cooking. One of his favorite Southern specialties was a dish called hoecakes. These cakes are about as simple as they get and are made with three easy ingredients: cornmeal, water, and salt. After whipping up the simple batter, the cakes are fried to golden perfection and served on a steaming platter.

Similar to today's version of pancakes, Washington would often douse his hoecakes in honey and butter and pair them with a good cup of tea. However, also similar to pancakes, these are great to enjoy with syrup, jam, or whatever suits your fancy.