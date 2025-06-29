The Dive Bar Outside Of Seattle Where You Can Find Award-Winning Pie

Just outside of Seattle is the small, charming old downtown of Snohomish, Washington, laid out along the banks of the river that gives the town its name. This small, rural community is the last place you'd expect to find dessert made by a Food Network award-winning baker, but you can at Pie Dive Bar.

Don't just make the trek out to Snohomish for dessert; come extra hungry because Pie Dive Bar offers savory dinner pies in addition to sweet dessert options. Popular meat pies like the chicken or steak pot pie, or the shepherd's pie, which are high up on Daily Meal's list of meat pies from around the world, share the menu with more offbeat options like a brisket mac n' cheese and a Cajun gumbo pie. Of course, the dessert pie menu is extensive, but it's hard to turn down the humble crumble, which won a Food Network award and was featured on the Food Network show "Bake You Rich," where Alyssa made it.

True to its name, this late-night pie hotspot, located in an almost 100-year-old building, is also a great dive bar. The drink menu features shot-and-a-beer combos, with options like bourbon or tequila alongside tallboys of Hamm's, Rainier, or PBR. Essentially, it offers cheap beer that still hits the spot.

The two owners, Hart and Alyssa Kingsbery, brought their skills together after meeting during the pandemic. Hart was a well-known country musician and bartender in Seattle, and Alyssa was a pie master and a clinical mental health counselor.