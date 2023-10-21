Tongue Meat Is A Delicacy. Here's What You Need To Know To Cook It

Eating tongue meat may not be what you're used to, but there's a reason it's regarded as a delicacy globally. Whether that's duck, moose, lamb, beef, ox, pig, or even llama, the tongue is enjoyed in a variety of ways for its texture and meaty flavor. Within the United States, you'll likely find beef tongue most commonly available, and for that reason, this article will focus on what you need to know to enjoy this version.

Beef tongue has a gamey flavor that's imbued with fatty notes, and its texture simply melts in your mouth once it's cooked. By its appearance, cooking this cut may leave you scratching your head, wondering how to prepare it. Is there a unique tool for cooking tongue meat? Not at all; it's relatively straightforward. You can easily boil, grill, braise, bake, or pickle beef tongue.

Beef tongue can be chewy and tough if cooked incorrectly, so it's integral to remember to cook the tongue slowly on low heat. Ideally, you want to tenderize the meat first, making it much easier to remove the tongue's firm outer layer. When prepared correctly, tongue meat's texture can resemble that of butter. How can one possibly resist?