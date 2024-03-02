Poppy Seeds Unlock A New Level Of Texture In Cookies

When it comes to cookies, there are many different consistencies that people enjoy — soft and chewy, crispy and crunchy, light and airy, and so on. In many of these cases, the texture of a cookie comes down to the amount and temperature of fat (i.e., butter) used, but in some cases, unique texture comes from a separate ingredient altogether. If you walk into a Lithuanian bakery, that ingredient might just be poppy seeds.

If you're not particularly familiar with Eastern or Northeastern European cuisines, you should know that desserts tend to be a little different from what you'll find in other parts of the world, largely due to the kind of ingredients that have historically been available in that cooler climate. Flavors tend to be light and airy rather than decadent — think vanilla and powdered sugar rather than heavy chocolate or caramel. Some desserts are made with fresh fruit, but many are made with jellies or dried fruit instead. And some ingredients that Americans might associate more with savory foods, like poppy seeds, are commonly used in sweets.

Lithuanian Christmas cookies are a prominent example of this, but not the only one; maybe you've seen Polish poppy seed babka, or poppy seed-filled hamantaschen, the classic Purim cookie. If you've never tried putting those toothsome little nutty-sweet granules in a batch of cookies before, this is your sign to start.