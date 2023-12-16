Cream Cheese Is Your Secret Weapon For The Best Whipped Cream Frosting

It's hard to deny that whipped cream is one of the most delicious and versatile toppings for any kind of cake or pastry. Not only does a dollop of vanilla whipped cream taste fantastic on just about anything, you can flavor whipped cream with things like caramel or orange blossom to unlock unique flavor combinations. The catch is that it's incredibly flimsy and prone to deflating after a while, making it a poor choice for cake frosting unless you add some sort of stabilizer to the mix. Things like gelatin and cream of tartar may be the first things that come to mind when it comes to adding some much-needed structure to whipped cream — but what you might not know is that cream cheese is your secret weapon for creamy and delicious whipped cream frosting.

You might be thinking that this combination would just make some kind of hybrid between cream cheese frosting and whipped cream frosting, and you'd be right: It's a delightful balance of the best of both worlds. The natural thickness of the cream cheese adds stability to the frosting, making it much more suitable for piping onto cakes and able to hold its shape afterward. It also adds an indulgent creamy texture to the frosting, complementing the slight tang that introduces complexity to the flavor profile. Once you start using the unique taste and texture of whipped cream cheese frosting for your cakes, you may not ever go back to any other kind of frosting at all.