The History Of The Classic Southern Meat 'N' Three Meal

It's helpful to explain how a meat 'n' three actually works for the uninitiated. The cafeteria-style restaurants are pretty simple, serving a rotating selection of meats and vegetables. You just grab a tray, pick your meat, then pick your sides — which can be anything from various vegetables to carbs like spaghetti or mac and cheese or even jell-o-based desserts. It's a meat, and it's three sides; those are the defined rules, and beyond that, it's a little up for grabs.

It's also distinct from diner food. Something like a blue plate special is served as a composed plate, typically consisting of a protein, a starch, and a veggie or two. A meat 'n' three, by contrast, is up to the end user. You can get a meat and three veggies, a meat and three carbs, or whatever combination you'd like. It's way more customizable than most plates, without being as much of a free-for-all as a buffet.

Its actual origins, though, are a little bit murkier. The thing is, we don't actually know specifically how it started, or where the first meat 'n' three restaurant was located. There are early indications of a meat 'n' three restaurant in Nashville in the early 20th century called Hap Townes Restaurant, but there's no indication that was the first meat 'n' three place. So we don't know where it started; we can, however, hazard a pretty solid guess as to why it started: urbanization.