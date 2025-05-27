The Stylish Alternative To Your Boring Dish Drying Mat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you wash your dishes by hand, having a dedicated place to let them air dry is ideal. A dish drying space can also be useful when bowls and cups don't get completely dry in the dishwasher, or you can use a dishwasher towel hack for drier results by hanging a towel halfway inside the dishwasher door. You could also use kitchen tools for a makeshift dish drying rack — such as placing a wire rack over a towel — but getting a diatomaceous earth dish drying mat is a more stylish alternative.

Also known as diatomite, diatomaceous earth is a sedimentary rock composed of fossilized remains of diatoms (tiny freshwater and marine organisms with hard silica shells). This natural material can be compressed into stone mats and just happens to be eco-friendly, non-toxic, food safe, and very porous. As a result, diatomite dish drying mats absorb water quickly. The coolest part, though, is that the water evaporates super-fast; within seconds, in fact. That fast action reduces the risk of bacteria, mildew, and mold living and thriving on your countertop.

On top of this, dish drying mats made with diatomaceous earth come in a variety of designs, such as the minimalist flower design of the Tulvera stone drying mat and the foldable slab design of the Best4Home stone drying mat. You don't have to purchase a diatomite mat specifically made for kitchen use either — a bath mat made with the material serves the same purpose (as long as it fits where you want to use it) and you may even find a bigger variety of designs.