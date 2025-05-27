The Stylish Alternative To Your Boring Dish Drying Mat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you wash your dishes by hand, having a dedicated place to let them air dry is ideal. A dish drying space can also be useful when bowls and cups don't get completely dry in the dishwasher, or you can use a dishwasher towel hack for drier results by hanging a towel halfway inside the dishwasher door. You could also use kitchen tools for a makeshift dish drying rack — such as placing a wire rack over a towel — but getting a diatomaceous earth dish drying mat is a more stylish alternative.
Also known as diatomite, diatomaceous earth is a sedimentary rock composed of fossilized remains of diatoms (tiny freshwater and marine organisms with hard silica shells). This natural material can be compressed into stone mats and just happens to be eco-friendly, non-toxic, food safe, and very porous. As a result, diatomite dish drying mats absorb water quickly. The coolest part, though, is that the water evaporates super-fast; within seconds, in fact. That fast action reduces the risk of bacteria, mildew, and mold living and thriving on your countertop.
On top of this, dish drying mats made with diatomaceous earth come in a variety of designs, such as the minimalist flower design of the Tulvera stone drying mat and the foldable slab design of the Best4Home stone drying mat. You don't have to purchase a diatomite mat specifically made for kitchen use either — a bath mat made with the material serves the same purpose (as long as it fits where you want to use it) and you may even find a bigger variety of designs.
Tips for keeping your diatomaceous earth dish drying mat in tip-top shape
Drying your dishes with a towel is a common cleaning mistake that can contaminate dishes because the towel can transfer bacteria if it's not clean. Letting your dishes dry on a stone mat instead prevents the transfer of bacteria because the water dries up so quickly. However, mold and mildew can still be a problem with too much water saturation for a prolonged period.
While diatomite mats can "hold up to 150% of its weight in water" (per diatomite product maker Dorai), proper airflow is still necessary for the stone to dry out completely. You can simply lean it against a wall if you notice its color is darker than usual, or, to be on the safe side, you can lean it against a wall after each use. Consider also wiping the mat with a damp cloth after each use to remove any soap that may have dripped off your dishes, and to prevent dirt and gunk from building up. You can clean it with mild soap, a soft sponge, and warm water once a week. If you happen to spill a liquid that's darker than the stone mat, there's a chance it could stain. Try to dab up the liquid before the diatomite fully absorbs it, then make the mat damp with some water and use 150-grit sanding paper (or something similar) to remove the stains. You can use hydrogen peroxide or a natural cleaner with the sanding paper to get out tough stains.