The Mountain Dew Flavor Taco Bell Fans Desperately Want Back

Before Mountain Dew became a full-blown flavor circus, Taco Bell had a lock on the lineup. In 2004, the chain debuted Baja Blast — a teal-green tropical soda designed to pair specifically with fast food. It was a hit, not just with Taco Bell regulars but also with Mountain Dew fans in general, some of whom treat it more like a prized side dish than a drink. Its success opened the door for a follow-up: Sangrita Blast, a darker, punchier soda that first appeared in late 2013 as another Taco Bell exclusive.

Sadly, it didn't last. A canned and bottled version came and went in 2015, and a frozen iteration known as Sangrita Blast Freeze made a brief appearance that summer — but by 2017, all traces of Mountain Dew Sangrita Blast were gone for good. If you weren't hitting Taco Bell during that four-year window, odds are you never even knew it existed.

And yet, it's that short run that helped it stand out. Unlike other limited-edition sodas that get shuffled back every few years, Sangrita Blast has stayed gone long enough to earn a kind of mythic status among fans. For a certain slice of the internet, it's the Mountain Dew flavor we wish would return, and it's often regarded as the one that got away.