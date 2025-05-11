This Popular Soda Was Originally Designed As A Whiskey Chaser

When Mountain Dew first hit the scene in 1932, it wasn't the electric, high-octane soda we know today. Instead, it was something much simpler — and a lot boozier. Brothers Barney and Ally Hartman began making their own version of a beloved whiskey mixer, resulting in a homemade lemon-lime soda specifically designed to smooth out the rougher edges of whiskey.

At the time, the Hartmans weren't aiming to launch a nationwide sensation; they simply wanted a better drink for their evenings — and maybe a little something to share with friends. To play up the soda's real purpose, they cheekily named it "Mountain Dew," a nickname for homemade moonshine popular during Prohibition. Although there was no alcohol in the bottle, the connection to liquor was baked in from the beginning.

Early versions of Mountain Dew were a far cry from the neon powerhouse it would later become. Originally, it had no caffeine nor a vivid color — just a straightforward lemon-lime flavor built for pairing with whiskey. It was the first spark in what would later become one of the most popular sodas in the 1940s. But back then, it was just a homemade chaser meant to make whiskey go down a little easier.

