3 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Tequila Cocktails

Are you a budding bartender experimenting with tequila? Crafting the perfect tequila cocktail is an art form, and it comes with some challenges. If your mixed drinks keep falling flat, you're not alone. But where did you go wrong? To shed light on this mixology mystery, we turned to Lauren Mote, the global director of on-trade excellence for Patrón.

Mote is well versed in the world of tequila, especially Patrón Cristalino, the brand's newly released añejo. It's aged in oak barrels and filtered through wood charcoal, resulting in a crystal-clear spirit with intense complexity. But even when using a premium tequila like this one, Mote explains that three common mistakes can destroy your cocktail. She warns, "Many missteps in tequila-based cocktails often come from overcomplicating recipes with unnecessary ingredients." Additionally, Mote points out two more critical errors: "Using low-quality mixers and modifiers" and "neglecting the balance between sweetness, acidity, and bitterness."

These mistakes might sound simple to avoid, but understanding the rationale is key to elevating your bartending skills, especially if you're a tequila beginner. With this deeper knowledge, you can easily take that tequila cocktail from subpar to stellar.