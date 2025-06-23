We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I don't know about you, but I love making baked goods, and not just for special occasions either. When the need for a pan of brownies hits, it's time to jump off that couch and get to mixing. The last thing you want to do is whip open that pantry door and discover an echoing void of emptiness. That's why you need to make sure you are well-stocked with all the essentials, so whenever that sweet tooth kicks in, you'll be ready.

Don't worry, I put together a guide just for you. I've included all of my must-have baking ingredients you need to start buying at Costco. I mean, what better place to fill your pantry with some budget-friendly, bulk offerings? My decision on what to include is based on the items I keep on hand for those impromptu baking projects. While this isn't a complete list for every recipe, it's a great foundation for most home-based, wanna-be pastry chefs. The prices listed are for the Phoenix area and may be different in your location. So, let's jump right in. Here are 12 Kirkland baking products every baker should stock up on.