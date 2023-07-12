Yogurt Is An Unexpectedly Great Baking Powder Substitute

Baking powder is a non-negotiable leavening agent if you want your baked goods to rise in the oven (it's also the secret to perfect scrambled eggs, FYI). But if you don't have baking powder when you're halfway into a recipe, you don't have to stop baking — yogurt can make for a fine replacement. Yes, really. Now, while it might sound weird to think that yogurt can come to the rescue to replace baking powder, to find out why this is a legit hack, we first have to look at what ingredients are in baking powder.

Similar to baking soda, baking powder contains sodium bicarbonate. The difference between baking soda and baking powder is that while baking soda only contains sodium bicarbonate, baking powder also has an acidic element, like cream of tartar, to encourage the release of carbon dioxide when it touches water. This is important because carbon dioxide releases bubbles that produce the airy, fluffy baked goods we're after. Now, since yogurt is acidic, it can be used as a substitute for baking powder, but there's a catch — it needs to be used in conjunction with baking soda in order to work.