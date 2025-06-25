The Potbelly Sandwich We Ranked The Absolute Best Reminds Us Of A Flavorful Italian Buffet

Some sandwiches coast by on nostalgia, others on sheer volume. Potbelly's pizza melt doesn't bother with either. When Daily Meal reviewed 10 of Potbelly's hot sandwiches, this one didn't just rise to the top — it practically kicked the door down with marinara-covered boots and declared itself the headliner. By all accounts, the pizza melt earned the spotlight. Stuffed with meatballs, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, mushrooms, Italian seasoning, and a slick layer of marinara sauce, this sandwich could've easily gone the way of many overloaded fast-casual creations: all parts, no harmony. But what makes it work is its sense of balance.

The heat from the hot peppers is welcome but not overwhelming while the mushrooms, somewhat surprisingly, aren't filler. Instead, they add a deliciously earthy, stablizing base that effortlessly ties everything together. Even the bread holds its own, staying crisp despite the deluge of sauce. The result is a standout that feels less like a warmed-up sub and more like an Italian buffet tucked neatly into a toasted roll.

Daily Meal's ranking leaned on three core factors: flavor complexity, overall execution, and how well each sandwich represented the chain's strengths. Naturally, the pizza melt nails all three. Unlike Potbelly's Big Mama's meatball sandwich, which comes with a whopping 1,290 calories, it even delivers serious impact without veering into excess-for-the-sake-of-it territory at 820 calories — no small feat for something this stacked.