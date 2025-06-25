The Potbelly Sandwich We Ranked The Absolute Best Reminds Us Of A Flavorful Italian Buffet
Some sandwiches coast by on nostalgia, others on sheer volume. Potbelly's pizza melt doesn't bother with either. When Daily Meal reviewed 10 of Potbelly's hot sandwiches, this one didn't just rise to the top — it practically kicked the door down with marinara-covered boots and declared itself the headliner. By all accounts, the pizza melt earned the spotlight. Stuffed with meatballs, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, mushrooms, Italian seasoning, and a slick layer of marinara sauce, this sandwich could've easily gone the way of many overloaded fast-casual creations: all parts, no harmony. But what makes it work is its sense of balance.
The heat from the hot peppers is welcome but not overwhelming while the mushrooms, somewhat surprisingly, aren't filler. Instead, they add a deliciously earthy, stablizing base that effortlessly ties everything together. Even the bread holds its own, staying crisp despite the deluge of sauce. The result is a standout that feels less like a warmed-up sub and more like an Italian buffet tucked neatly into a toasted roll.
Daily Meal's ranking leaned on three core factors: flavor complexity, overall execution, and how well each sandwich represented the chain's strengths. Naturally, the pizza melt nails all three. Unlike Potbelly's Big Mama's meatball sandwich, which comes with a whopping 1,290 calories, it even delivers serious impact without veering into excess-for-the-sake-of-it territory at 820 calories — no small feat for something this stacked.
A messy sandwich with a clean execution
Other reviewers online don't just like the pizza melt; they've broken down exactly why it works. One YouTuber pointed out the way each flavor hits in sequence: Pepperoni lands first, followed by the sweetness of the capicola, with mushrooms woven throughout, and the meatballs closing it all out. Crucially, though, it's not a pileup. The provolone, in particular, was praised for holding things together, separating the boldest ingredients so none of them disappear into the marinara sauce. Another YouTube reviewer called it "very, very good," confirming that the flavors "stand out more in this sandwich" than in several others they've tried.
The structure held up impressively well, too. The same reviewer who broke down the flavor sequence also noted that the sandwich had "a nice firmness" and didn't fall apart despite the amount of sauce. The chew was nicely satisfying and the mushrooms gave just enough grounding to keep the heavier meats in check. Instead of feeling soggy or overloaded, the pizza melt comes off as composed — something a lot of hot sandwiches can't claim.
While Potbelly's chicken pot pie might not be as popular a choice, the pizza melt shows just how far the chain can swing in the other direction. It's loaded yet balanced. Potbelly, as a sandwich chain that uses the highest quality cheese, shows what happens when bold ingredients are given room to land. It's intentional, and every component earns its spot.