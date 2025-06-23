Missing The McDonald's Big N' Tasty Burger? Here's How You Can Still Order It Today

Many McDonald's sandwiches have come and gone over the chain's long life, but few have inspired such lasting memories as the Big N' Tasty, a sandwich the Golden Arches introduced in 1997. The item was designed to compete with Burger King's Whopper, which debuted 40 years earlier in 1957.

The Big N' Tasty consisted of a seasoned, ¼-pound beef patty — yes, McDonald's uses 100% beef in its burgers — topped with one large tomato slice covering most of the burger, leaf lettuce, pickle slices, slivered onion rings, ketchup, and mayonnaise, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Burger King fans may notice that, true to the Big N' Tasty's intended competition, these ingredients are quite similar to those included on the Whopper.

Astute McDonald's fans, however, may notice that the Big N' Tasty also shared many components with the Quarter Pounder, which can be turned into a similar sandwich with a custom order. To duplicate the discontinued item, just ask for a Quarter Pounder with no cheese and no mustard, then add mayonnaise, tomatoes, and lettuce. You may have to make do with shredded (not leaf) leaf lettuce and several small tomato slices instead of a large one, but otherwise, it's essentially the same burger.