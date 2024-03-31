Why Did McDonald's Discontinue Its Big N' Tasty Burger?

McDonald's has been around for a long time, so it's no surprise the company has had its share of product failures. Some, like the Arch Deluxe, were an unmitigated disaster due to expensive and ill-advised advertising, while others, like the Mighty Wings, failed because they weren't cost-effective, and still others, like the McDLT, failed because they were a bafflingly bad idea to begin with. But, occasionally, you have a product that fails for none of these reasons. Enter the Big N' Tasty.

The Big N' Tasty was introduced in 1997 as the latest in a long line of McDonald's answers to Burger King's Whopper: A sesame seed bun topped with a quarter-pound beef patty, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, ketchup, and mayo. So why was the Big N' Tasty discontinued in 2011? Because it didn't sell well enough to justify the fact it was too big — or at least, that's the conclusion we can draw from the discontinuation of another very similar menu item. McDonald's has never directly addressed the loss of the Big N' Tasty, but it has done so for a different but extremely similar burger: the Big Tasty.