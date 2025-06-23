This Is Ina Garten's Favorite Knife Brand

Ina Garten can make a roast chicken that's so good, two people get engaged over it, strawberry tarts that you can't wait to sink your teeth into, and potato salad that makes you think of home. What's her secret? Well, it's not an easy answer, but her ride-or-die knife made by German knife maker Wüsthof might be part of her success. That's right, a good knife is a kitchen tool worth splurging on, and this brand is the Barefoot Contessa's go-to. Per her Instagram, Garten shared, "The most important tool every home cook should have is a great set of knives. Mine are Wüsthof Classic knives. They're an investment, but if you take care of them, they'll last a lifetime!"

She wasn't lying; they are pricey. A Wüsthof Classic Ikon chef's knife can run you between $160 and $200 depending on the size of the blade, and a block with 15 different types of blades will cost just under $1000. However, the craftsmanship, which started back in 1814 in the German town of Solingen when Johann Abraham Wüsthof first set up his shears factory and steel and iron works business, has been perfected over its 200 years of existence. This long history makes the knives well worth their price. In fact, Solingen, known as the "The City of Blades," is still the only place where these knives are made.